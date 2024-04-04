Cole Palmer’s hat-trick shatters Man United Champions League hopes

A remarkable hat-trick by Cole Palmer saw Chelsea edge past Manchester United in a thrilling 4-3 encounter, shattering United’s hopes of qualifying for next season’s Champions League.

Erik ten Hag’s side seemed destined for victory after staging an impressive comeback from a 2-0 deficit to take a 3-2 lead in a match filled with a total of 47 shots.

However, Palmer had the final say, equalizing from the penalty spot in the 100th minute before securing the winning goal moments later.

The defeat leaves United trailing by 11 points behind fourth-placed Aston Villa with only eight games remaining, effectively ruling them out of Europe’s premier club competition for the next season.

On the other hand, Mauricio Pochettino’s Chelsea climbed to the 10th position in the table, maintaining their hopes for European qualification.

Despite Chelsea’s history of struggling against Manchester United in the Premier League, they took the lead in the fourth minute through captain Conor Gallagher.

Palmer extended the home side’s advantage with his first goal from the penalty spot in the 19th minute, setting the stage for a challenging encounter for Ten Hag’s inconsistent team.

However, United fought back with two goals in quick succession by Alejandro Garnacho and Bruno Fernandes, levelling the scores and igniting the contest.

The second half witnessed end-to-end action, with Garnacho heading home a precise cross from Antony to put United ahead in the 67th minute.

As the match headed into added time, Chelsea were awarded a penalty following a VAR review, and Palmer made no mistake in converting it.

In a dramatic twist, Man United conceded a quick corner, leading to Palmer’s winning goal with the aid of a deflection, sealing a memorable victory for Chelsea and sending Stamford Bridge into jubilation.