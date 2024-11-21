Chukwueze to reunite with Osimhen in Turkish Super Lig

Turkish Super Lig giants Besiktas JK are reportedly eyeing a move for AC Milan winger Samuel Chukwueze ahead of the January transfer window.

The Nigerian international, who is close friends with Napoli’s Victor Osimhen—currently on loan at Galatasaray—could soon be reunited with his compatriot if the transfer goes through.

Besiktas sees Chukwueze as a potential key addition to their attacking lineup, valuing his pace and flair on the wings. The Turkish club is keen to bolster their offensive options and believes that Chukwueze would be a valuable reinforcement.

According to reports from Fotomac, Besiktas is preparing an official bid for the 25-year-old, who has yet to make a significant impact in Serie A since his move to AC Milan. Despite his talent and potential, Chukwueze’s consistency has come under scrutiny during his time in Italy.

A source from Besiktas hinted at the club’s intentions: “Besiktas has Milan’s Chukwueze on their radar. The management is preparing to make an offer to Osimhen’s national team friend.”

Chukwueze’s switch to the Turkish Super Lig could be the fresh start he needs, allowing him to link up with Osimhen—a factor that might serve as additional motivation for the former Villarreal star. Since joining AC Milan, Chukwueze has struggled to rediscover his best form, facing criticism for his performances. A move to Turkey could help the Nigerian winger reignite his career.

Despite Chukwueze’s underwhelming Serie A stint, Besiktas remains determined to secure his signature when the transfer window opens in January. The Turkish club is expected to intensify negotiations, viewing him as a prime target to strengthen their squad.

Chukwueze joined AC Milan in July 2023 for €20 million plus €8 million in bonuses. This season, he has made 13 appearances, registering one goal and one assist for the Rossoneri.

Anthony Nlebem Head of Sports at BusinessDay Media, a seasoned Digital Content Producer, and FIFA/CAF Accredited Journalist with over a decade of sports reporting.Has a deep understanding of the Nigerian and global sports landscape and skills in delivering comprehensive and insightful sports content.

