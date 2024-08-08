Chukwueze credits Fonseca for resurgent form

Super Eagles winger Samuel Chukwueze has attributed his impressive pre-season form to a heart-to-heart conversation with AC Milan coach Paulo Fonseca.

The Nigerian star struggled for consistency during his debut season at the San Siro, despite showing flashes of brilliance. However, under Fonseca’s guidance, Chukwueze has rediscovered his best form, registering a goal and two assists in pre-season.

The 25-year-old revealed that a simple yet impactful conversation with the Portuguese manager has been instrumental in his resurgence. Fonseca challenged Chukwueze to elevate his performance, inspiring the winger to deliver a strong showing in pre-season.

“He only told me one thing: ‘Samuel, I don’t want to see the Chukwueze from last year. I want the one from Villarreal.’ And I said, ‘Okay, no problem.’ It’s like I’ve been reborn, I’m a new player,” Chukwueze said, as reported by Milan Post.

With the new Serie A campaign set to kick off on August 17 against Torino, Chukwueze will be looking to carry his impressive form into the new season.