Chelsea sets record with 8-0 Europa Conference League rout over Noah

Chelsea achieved the largest-ever Europa Conference League victory with a dominant 8-0 win over Armenian side Noah at Stamford Bridge.

This record-breaking triumph surpasses the previous high of Nordsjaelland’s 7-1 win over Ludogorets last season.

Fielding an entirely different lineup from their previous Premier League outing, Chelsea surged to a 6-0 lead by halftime before adding two more goals in the second half.

The scoring began with Tosin Adarabioyo’s header from an Enzo Fernandez corner. Seconds later, Marc Guiu intercepted Noah’s kickoff to double the lead. Fernandez continued his influence, setting up Axel Disasi for a header before assisting Joao Felix, who calmly chipped in the fourth.

Mykhailo Mudryk then curled in a spectacular effort from outside the box, and Felix added a deflected strike to make it six before halftime.

In the second half, Christopher Nkunku netted Chelsea’s seventh, slotting in a rebound after hitting the bar earlier. He capped off the scoring with a powerful penalty down the middle.

Chelsea’s resounding victory underscores their intent in the competition and sets a new benchmark for the Europa Conference League.

