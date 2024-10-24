Europa Conference League: Felix nets brace as Chelsea sink Panathinaikos

Joao Felix

Joao Felix netted twice as Chelsea secured a 4-1 win over Panathinaikos in an emotional Europa Conference League match, marked by tributes to former Panathinaikos defender George Baldock, who tragically passed away at the age of 31 on October 9.

Before kickoff, both teams honoured Baldock, with players from Chelsea and Panathinaikos paying tribute while fans held up placards featuring Baldock’s squad number, 32. David Bowie’s “Starman,” a nod to Baldock’s nickname from his time at Sheffield United, played through the stadium’s PA system.

Panathinaikos started the match with intensity, as Chelsea’s goalkeeper Filip Jorgensen was called into action early to deny Tin Jedvaj’s header in the second minute. Despite the high energy from the hosts, Chelsea, under Enzo Maresca who made 11 changes, settled into the game and opened the scoring with a well-executed counter-attack. Felix combined with Mykhailo Mudryk before slotting the ball home from close range.

Mudryk doubled Chelsea’s lead shortly after halftime, heading in Pedro Neto’s cross for his first goal of the season. Felix then grabbed his second goal, with his shot deflecting into the net, extending the visitors’ advantage. Christopher Nkunku sealed the win by converting a penalty after a foul by Daniel Mancini.

Panathinaikos managed a consolation goal through former Manchester United midfielder Facundo Pellistri, but it wasn’t enough to deny Chelsea a comfortable victory on an emotional night in Athens.

Anthony Nlebem Head of Sports at BusinessDay Media, a seasoned Digital Content Producer, and FIFA/CAF Accredited Journalist with over a decade of sports reporting.Has a deep understanding of the Nigerian and global sports landscape and skills in delivering comprehensive and insightful sports content.

Share