Chelsea reportedly close door on Osimhen’s move

Chelsea have shifted their transfer focus from Napoli striker Victor Osimhen to Atletico Madrid’s Samu Omorodion.

The Blues are reportedly close to securing a £43 million deal for the 20-year-old striker, ending speculation over a summer move for Osimhen to Chelsea, according to Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio.

“Chelsea are getting closer to Omorodion, a young 2004-born striker from Atletico Madrid. This effectively closes the door on Osimhen’s transfer to the Blues,” Di Marzio said.

Gianluca Di Marzio further added that Arsenal could enter the race to secure Osimhen’s signature as they search for a top-level centre-forward. Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) also remain interested in the Nigerian, who is expected to leave Napoli this summer after being excluded from Antonio Conte’s first-team squad during pre-season.

“PSG remain on the trail of the Nigerian striker, now separated at Napoli, but Arsenal could also get back into the game. In the meantime, Osimhen is waiting to see whether he will be called up for the first official match of the season, the Coppa Italia match against Modena on August 10,” Di Marzio added.

Osimhen, who has a release clause of around £110 million, is waiting to see if he will be called up for Napoli’s first game of the season. Despite interest from clubs in Saudi Arabia, they face an uphill battle in convincing Osimhen to join. The 25-year-old, training separately from the squad, has not featured in any of Napoli’s pre-season games, fueling rumours about his future.

His agent, Roberto Calenda, confirmed that Osimhen would not consider a loan deal, despite reports suggesting Chelsea might have considered a loan deal with an option to buy at the end of the season.

Osimhen joined Napoli from Lille in the 2020 summer for a club record fee of €70m plus another €10m in bonuses, scored 15 goals and provided three assists in 25 Serie A appearances last season.

However, Napoli finished a disappointing 10th in Serie A and will not have European football in the new season.

As Chelsea progresses in their negotiations for Omorodion, Atletico Madrid are keen to secure a deal for Manchester City’s Julian Alvarez before allowing Omorodion depart.