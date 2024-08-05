Chelsea closing in on Osimhen as transfer talks heat up

Chelsea are intensifying their pursuit of Napoli striker Victor Osimhen as the summer transfer window reaches its climax. Despite facing stiff competition, the Blues remain determined to secure the signature of the Nigerian international.

The London club has been linked with Osimhen for over a year, with fans eagerly anticipating a potential move. This summer could finally see the prolific forward switch to Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea’s ongoing transfer activity extends beyond Osimhen, with the club also exploring deals for Atletico Madrid duo Samu Omorodion and Conor Gallagher.

According to The Athletic football journalist David Ornstein, regardless of what happens with Alvarez and Omorodion, the Blues are in talks with Napoli to Osimhen as a separate deal. The 25-year-old scored 15 goals in 25 Serie A games last season and has a valid contract until 2026.

The Blues are keen to bolster their attacking options under new manager Enzo Maresca, while Atletico Madrid seek to strengthen their midfield ahead of the new season.

“Julian Alvarez’s progress has resulted in Atletico Madrid softening its stance on Samu Omorodion’s sale and Chelsea working on a deal to sign a 20-year-old striker for €40million. Independent of Lukaku and Osimhen talks between Chelsea and Napoli are expected to continue.”

Chelsea finished sixth last season and fans are confident that Chelsea fans will be hoping that a new playing identity along with some new additions will change the fortunes of the club.

As the transfer window enters its final stages, Chelsea fans will be hoping for a successful conclusion to their club’s pursuit of Osimhen, with the start of the Premier League season just around the corner.

Chelsea’s new Premier League season will kick off with a home tie against defending champions Manchester City on Sunday, August 18, and both clubs could be showcasing very different attacking lineups if all goes to plan over the next two weeks.