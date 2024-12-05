Chelsea crush Southampton 5-1 to close gap on Liverpool

Chelsea moved within seven points of Premier League leaders Liverpool after a dominant 5-1 victory over bottom-placed Southampton, who were reduced to 10 men following captain Jack Stephens’ red card for pulling Marc Cucurella’s hair.

The Blues took control early, with goals from new signings Axel Disasi, Christopher Nkunku, and Noni Madueke in the first half. Cole Palmer and substitute Jadon Sancho added to the tally, sealing a commanding win.

Southampton briefly drew level at 1-1 when Joe Aribo converted Kyle Walker-Peters’ cross, but costly errors and poor discipline proved their downfall. A misjudged clearance by goalkeeper Joe Lumley allowed Nkunku to tap into an empty net, while Madueke’s dazzling footwork gave Chelsea a two-goal cushion.

The Saints’ woes deepened when Stephens was sent off after a VAR review for pulling Cucurella’s hair, reducing them to 10 men and ending their comeback hopes.

Chelsea’s dominance continued after the break. João Félix, Tosin Adarabioyo, and Palmer came close to increasing the lead, with Adarabioyo striking the woodwork twice. Palmer eventually netted his ninth goal of the season, capitalizing on a blocked Nkunku shot.

Sancho, making his Chelsea debut, rounded off the scoring with a calm finish from Malo Gusto’s through ball, securing an emphatic victory.

The win boosts Chelsea’s momentum as they continue their pursuit of the top spot, while Southampton remain rooted to the bottom, deepening their relegation concerns.

Anthony Nlebem Head of Sports at BusinessDay Media, a seasoned Digital Content Producer, and FIFA/CAF Accredited Journalist with over a decade of sports reporting.Has a deep understanding of the Nigerian and global sports landscape and skills in delivering comprehensive and insightful sports content.

