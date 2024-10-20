Leicester City edge Southampton 3-2 in thrilling comeback victory

Southampton gave a comfortable two goals lead as Leicester City staged a stunning comeback as Jordan Ayew’s stoppage-time winner gave the Foxes a dramatic victory at St Mary’s Stadium.

Cameron Archer and Joe Aribo gave the Saints a deserved half-time advantage inside 28 minutes.

Archer steered home a simple finish from Ryan Manning’s left-wing cross after eight minutes, before Aribo applied a similar strike as Kyle Walker-Peters sent in the delivery.

Southampton were dominant but Leicester showed great resilience and were inspired by a brilliant individual display from substitute Abdul Fatawu after he was introduced on the hour.

He had already started to pose a threat even before Facundo Buonanotte turned in his cross from close range, signalling a sensational Leicester revival.

Fatawu had turned the game on its head and he was a central figure again when Leicester drew level 16 minutes from time, first shooting against the bar, then forcing a fine save from Southampton goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale with a header seconds later.

In the resulting melee, Ryan Fraser dragged back Jamie Vardy as he tried to pounce on the rebound, the veteran striker scoring the resulting penalty with the Saints substitute shown a red card.

Read also: Leicester win appeal against Premier League PSR charges

And, in a frantic finale, Ayew delighted Leicester fans and left the home support to turn on their team with that strike seven minutes into stoppage time.

Southampton manager Russell Martin travelled the full range of emotions from hearing the sounds of approval from supporters at half-time to being the target of their fierce anger at the final whistle.

The collapse from his side showed weakness as the smooth passing football of the first half was replaced by a display riddled with nerves, which had threatened to cast a 2-0 lead aside.

The Foxes had posted a warning signal when Bilal El Khannouss hit the post shortly before half-time, but there was little sign of what was to come as Martin’s passing style reaped rich dividends with those goals from Archer and Aribo.

Leicester started to prey on nerves moments after Foxes manager Steve Cooper introduced Fatawu on the hour.

Saints lost composure under pressure and it was no surprise when the Foxes drew level through Vardy’s penalty.

The visitors had almost snatched the win in added time when Buonanotte was inches away, before the final wound to Southampton came in the shape of Ayew’s winner deep into stoppage time.

