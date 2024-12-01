Palmer’s goal seals Chelsea 3-0 win over Aston Villa

Cole Palmer starred in Chelsea’s commanding 3:0 victory over Aston Villa, whose winless streak stretched to eight games.

Chelsea took an early lead in the 7th minute when Nicolas Jackson capitalized on a defensive error by Jaden Philogene, finishing cleanly past Emiliano Martinez after a precise Marc Cucurella cross.

Enzo Fernandez doubled the lead in the 36th minute, volleying home with his right foot after a deft left-footed touch, following a well-placed assist from Palmer, with Moises Caicedo initiating the move by winning possession in midfield.

Palmer capped off his performance in the 83rd minute with a stunning left-footed curler from the edge of the box, bringing his season tally to eight goals, equalling Jackson’s total.

Chelsea dominated possession with over 64% and had multiple chances to extend their lead. Despite Jadon Sancho’s threatening presence and Palmer missing from close range after a mix-up between Martinez and Pau Torres, the Blues maintained control.

Villa’s Ollie Watkins endured a frustrating afternoon, missing key opportunities in the 15th minute and just before halftime. To compound their woes, Martinez was substituted at halftime due to injury.

Chelsea’s only setback was an injury to Wesley Fofana. Despite brief threats from John McGinn and substitute Ross Barkley, Villa failed to mount a comeback.

The win propelled Chelsea to joint-second in the Premier League on 25 points, while Villa slipped to 12th with 19 points.

Unai Emery faces increasing pressure as Villa’s eight-match winless run is now his longest, dating back to their 2-0 Champions League victory over Bologna in October.

Anthony Nlebem Head of Sports at BusinessDay Media, a seasoned Digital Content Producer, and FIFA/CAF Accredited Journalist with over a decade of sports reporting.Has a deep understanding of the Nigerian and global sports landscape and skills in delivering comprehensive and insightful sports content.

