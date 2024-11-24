‘Chaos in the Ring’ to change narrative of boxing in Nigeria, says Adamu

…Bouts set for December 26

Ezekiel Adamu, the chief executive officer, Balmoral Group, has disclosed that Game Rush is committed to changing the narrative of boxing in Nigeria through its annual ‘Chaos in the Ring’ bouts.

“I want us to see this event as our very own. It is not just about the Balmoral Group, it is about empowering individuals, transforming the lives of our boxers, and showcasing African talent on a global stage.

“We are committed to promoting our fighters to international levels, creating opportunities for them to shine while changing the narrative of boxing in Nigeria. To achieve that, we must hold ourselves to the highest standards of professionalism,” Adamu said as he announced December 26, 2024 date for the second edition of the premier boxing event.

Following the success of the inaugural edition, the upcoming December event promises an even more electrifying showcase of talent, with participants from four African countries; South Africa, Ghana, Cameroon, and Tanzania, and an international referee from Belgium.

Chaos in the Ring will feature major international boxing belts, including the International Boxing Organisation (IBO) African Featherweight Title and the UWCB Continental Title, elevating the boxing industry to new heights.

Rilwan Lawal, one of the headline fighters, stoked anticipation when he addressed his opponent, saying, “Get ready because you are not in my calibre, and I am ready to take you back to boxing school. Everyone should be ready to watch the fight because I am bringing total chaos to the ring.”

The event will showcase a lineup of high-stakes title bouts as announced by Remi Aboderin, secretary, Nigerian Boxing Board of Control. “These fights are going to be superb. The boxers are training hard, and I can confidently say that they will deliver a show.”

Read also: Balmoral, NBBofC boost Nigerian boxing standards with intensive referee training

The full fight card includes: International Boxing Organisation African Featherweight Title, Rilwan Lawal vs. Taiwo Agbaje;

National Lightweight Challenge, Basit Adebayo vs. Oto Joseph; National Female Light Heavyweight Challenge, Celina Agwu vs. Bolatito Oluwole; International Heavyweight Challenge, Ifeanyi Onyekwere (Nigeria) vs. Ghana; UWCB Continental Title Fight, Yakubu Faruq vs. Rilwan Ayotunde Babatunde; West African Boxing Union Title Fight, Agba Meshach vs. Austin Nnamdi; UWCB World WIBA International Female Super Bantamweight Title Fight, South Africa vs. Joy Nene Ojo (Nigeria) and African Boxing Union Light Heavyweight Title, Muibi Lekan vs. TBA.

Each bout on the card is a title fight, promising an evening of intense competition and top-tier athleticism. The presence of an international referee from Belgium further highlights the event’s global appeal and commitment to fairness.

According to Adamu, the show is a driving force for innovation in the sports industry, and that Balmoral Group through Game Rush brand is committed to supporting grassroots sports and nurturing the next generation of athletes and sports lovers.

Share