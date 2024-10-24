Champions League: Lille stun Atletico Madrid at home

Jonathan David came off the bench to score twice and lead Lille to a 3-1 victory over Atletico Madrid at the Civitas Metropolitano in a dramatic Uefa Champions League encounter.

The turning point came in the 71st minute when Lille were awarded a controversial penalty after Koke appeared to make light contact with Benjamin Andre. Despite Atletico’s protests and a VAR review, the decision stood, and David calmly converted to give Lille a 2-1 lead.

David sealed the win in the 89th minute when his shot deflected past Jan Oblak, putting the game out of Atletico’s reach. Earlier, Julian Alvarez had opened the scoring for the hosts in the eighth minute, capitalizing on a mistake by Ousmane Toure. Lille equalised through Edon Zhegrova’s stunning left-footed strike just after the hour mark.

The result propels Lille to six points after their recent victory over Real Madrid, while Diego Simeone’s Atletico have now won just one of their three group-stage matches. They face another tough test against Ligue 1 leaders Paris St-Germain on 6 November.

