Benfica crush Atletico Madrid 4-0 to maintain perfect Champions League start

Benfica thrashed Atletico Madrid 4-0 in Lisbon, to continue their flawless start to this season’s Champions League campaign.

Diego Simeone’s side were completely outclassed, as Benfica cruised to their second victory in two group-stage matches.

Bruno Lage’s men took the lead early on through Kerem Akturkoglu’s 13th-minute strike, setting the tone for a one-sided affair. Former Real Madrid star Angel Di Maria doubled the advantage from the penalty spot early in the second half. Alexander Bah added a third with a header from a corner in the 75th minute, and Orkun Kokcu capped off the night with another penalty late on.

Atletico, who have now won just one of their last 10 Champions League away games, struggled to threaten at the Estadio da Luz. Goalkeeper Jan Oblak and defender Axel Witsel, both returning to their former club, endured a difficult night as Simeone’s side lacked their usual grit and resilience.

“This was the worst game of the season,” Oblak admitted to Movistar. “We didn’t compete, and that can’t happen. I can’t give any excuses.”

Simeone, visibly disappointed, acknowledged his team’s poor showing. “Benfica deserved the win. They took advantage of all our mistakes and were better than us in every moment,” he said.

Benfica’s opener came after Fredrik Aursnes won the ball high up the pitch, setting up Akturkoglu to fire past Oblak. Atletico’s best chance came when Samuel Lino hit the crossbar with a misjudged cross, but it was as close as the visitors came to scoring.

Vangelis Pavlidis nearly extended Benfica’s lead before halftime, clipping the outside of the post. After the break, a foul by Atletico’s Conor Gallagher on Pavlidis resulted in Di Maria converting a penalty to make it 3-0. Alexander Bah’s header and Kokcu’s late spot-kick sealed Atletico’s joint-heaviest European defeat.

Benfica’s efficiency and clinical finishing ensured a comprehensive win, while Atletico Madrid will need to regroup quickly after this humbling defeat.

