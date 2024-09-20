Benfica edge Red Star Belgrade 2-1 in Champions League opener

Benfica kicked off their UEFA Champions League journey with a 2-1 win away at Red Star Belgrade on Tuesday night.

Turkish forward Kerem Akturkoglu made an instant impact in his first European appearance for Benfica, scoring with a back-post finish from Alexander Bah’s looping cross.

The Portuguese side doubled their lead when Orkun Kokcu curled a stunning 25-yard free-kick past Red Star goalkeeper Omri Glazer, leaving him rooted to the spot.

Despite a late push from the hosts, Felicio Milson’s low strike in the 86th minute was not enough to force an equalizer. Red Star had their chances, with efforts from Rade Krunic and Bruno Duarte denied by Benfica goalkeeper Anatoliy Trubin.

Benfica, meanwhile, hit the post through Zeki Amdouni and saw Angel Di Maria’s long-range shot narrowly miss the target. The win marks just the second time in eight campaigns that Benfica have won their opening Champions League match.

