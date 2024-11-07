Champions League: Atletico Madrid snatch late win over PSG

Champions League: Atletico Madrid Snatch Late Victory Over PSG

Atletico Madrid claimed a dramatic 2-1 win over Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in their UEFA Champions League clash at the Parc des Princes on Wednesday. Angel Correa’s last-minute strike in stoppage time secured a vital three points for the Spanish side.

Despite PSG’s dominance in possession and their numerous missed chances, they struggled to convert opportunities into goals. Warren Zaire-Emery had given the hosts an early lead, but Atletico responded quickly, with Nahuel Molina levelling the score.

In a match filled with intense moments, both teams pushed relentlessly for a winner. Atletico, however, capitalized on their final chance, with Correa sealing the victory in the dying moments.

The result was a morale boost for Atletico, who had suffered back-to-back losses against Benfica and Lille. “PSG were the better team today, but we had the extra determination we lacked against Lille,” Atletico coach Diego Simeone said. “We came here missing five players, and conceded early, but the team showed resilience.”

Despite leading Ligue 1, PSG’s Champions League campaign is now under threat, with just four points from four home games. Last season’s semi-finalists face an uphill battle, with challenging fixtures ahead against Bayern Munich and Manchester City.

PSG coach Luis Enrique expressed his frustration, labelling the defeat “inexplicable” and “unfair.” “Given our current form, I can’t guarantee we’ll qualify,” he admitted after the match.

PSG will need to improve their performance significantly against Bayern and City to keep their European campaign alive.

Anthony Nlebem

