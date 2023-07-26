Canada hit back to win, knock Ireland out

Canada came from behind to beat Republic of Ireland 2-1 at Perth Rectangular Stadium in Australia, to eliminate Vera Pauw’s side from the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup on Wednesday.

Katie McCabe had given Ireland an early lead by scoring her country’s first Women’s World Cup goal.

But Canada turned it around through an own goal from Megan Connolly and second-half finish from Adriana Leon.

Ireland went in front in stunning fashion with the fastest goal of the tournament so far in the fourth minute.

This was when McCabe’s corner from the right curled over Canada goalkeeper, Kailen Sheridan and inside the far post.

Canada came close to equalise on the half-hour mark when Vanessa Gilles lifted her attempt over the bar from close range.

They leveled in the fifth minute of added time when Julia Grosso’s cross from the left took a deflection off Connolly to take the ball beyond Courtney Brosnan.

Ireland goalkeeper, Brosnan produced a smart save from Jordyn Huitema early in the second half.

But Canada went in front in the 53rd minute after Leon controlled substitute Sophie Schmidt’s pass into the box and slid home her finish.

Pauw’s team battled in search of an equaliser but their first Women’s World Cup appearance will end in a group-stage exit.

McCabe, Ireland goalscorer and Player of the Match expressed mixed feelings about the result, adding that even though she was happy to have scored, she was heartbroken the team lost.

“It’s bittersweet. It’s nice to score and get us off to a good start but it’s results that matter in this game, at this level and in these type of tournaments.

“I’m heartbroken for the girls and I felt we deserved something from the game. To captain these girls is an absolute honour and an absolute privilege.

“I’m so proud of each and every single one of them, we’ve done so much to get here and it’s about pushing on now,” she said.