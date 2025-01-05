Can Liverpool complete a Premier League double over Man United?

Liverpool will look to complete a Premier League double over their fierce rivals, after the reverse fixture at Old Trafford finished 3-0 in the visitors’ favour.

The Reds host United for the Super Sunday clash at Anfield for a 4.30pm GMT kick-off.

Virgil van Dijk recognises the added significance of meetings with Manchester United ahead of Liverpool’s latest clash with their fierce rivals.

“Every game is big when you play for this club, but of course a game at Anfield against United has that little bit of extra meaning for supporters.

“We understand this rivalry and we know that there will be a special atmosphere, one we will look to use to our advantage as we go after the three points,”Vigil Van Dijk, Liverpool captain, wrote in his notes for the official matchday programme.

According to him, the team have to keep pushing till the end of the season to achieve any meaning feat and move away from a repeat of last season.

“The platform we have given ourselves throughout the opening months of the season is clear, but we have to push on from here now.

“We are not looking at the league table or counting points we haven’t won yet. We are focused only on the next game, the next challenge. Consistency is key, day to day and game to game.

“I wrote in my previous programme notes, ahead of the Leicester [City] game, about how we could reflect on 2024 in a positive manner and I stand by that.

“But 2025 is here now, and we are desperate to start the new year as we finished the last one; with three points in the bag and big smiles on our faces.”

However, Manchester United manager

Ruben Amorim has confirmed ahead of the big matchu at Anfield that United have triggered a one-year extension to Harry Maguire’s contract.

Maguire’s future at the club has been the subject of speculation since the captaincy was taken from him in July 2023 and his appearances were reduced under Erik ten Hag.

Maguire’s contract was due to expire on 30 June this year. However, Amorim said the club have taken up an option to extend the 31-year-old’s deal by a year, adding that the defender is a leader in a club starved of them.

As for Amad, who has emerged as one of Amorim’s key players, scoring the winner in the Manchester derby last month, his deal is also due to expire in the summer.

However, Amorim said a new contract for the 22-year-old winger is “near”.

Meanwhile, Amorim has ruled out Marcus Rashford for the trip to Anfield, citing illness as the reason. The forward was missing from four of Man Utd’s matchday squads prior to being named as a substitute in Monday’s 2-0 home defeat by Newcastle United.

Share