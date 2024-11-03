Caicedo’s volley denies Man United victory at Old Trafford

Moises Caicedo’s precise volley salvaged a point for Chelsea as they drew 1-1 against Manchester United at Old Trafford.

United’s interim manager Ruud van Nistelrooy, filling in as the club awaits new head coach Ruben Amorim, seemed set for back-to-back wins when Bruno Fernandes converted a penalty in the 70th minute, awarded after Chelsea’s goalkeeper Robert Sanchez fouled Rasmus Hojlund.

Van Nistelrooy celebrated United’s lead with visible passion, racing down the touchline to rouse the home crowd. However, United’s joy was short-lived, as Caicedo equalized four minutes later with a brilliantly placed strike from the edge of the box that beat Andre Onana.

The match was otherwise a subdued affair, though Wesley Fofana rattled the woodwork with a first-half header, while Marcus Rashford struck the angle of the post and crossbar with a volley. Van Nistelrooy has injected energy into United during his temporary tenure, but his team’s lack of creative edge ultimately left them unable to secure a win.

United’s defence held firm against Chelsea’s advances, yet clear-cut chances were scarce. Rashford’s volley was United’s best attempt until Sanchez’s costly mistake gifted them the penalty. Hojlund, though struggling to make an impact, won the penalty after Sanchez clipped him as he was moving away from the goal.

Alejandro Garnacho epitomized United’s performance—relentless in effort but inconsistent in execution. The young Argentine squandered a golden opportunity in the second half, sending a tame shot directly at Sanchez after a well-timed pass from Fernandes.

Van Nistelrooy’s animated sideline celebrations endeared him to the fans, contrasting sharply with the reserved demeanour of former manager Erik ten Hag. The United legend’s influence has been well-received by Old Trafford faithful, but the sense remains that the club is in a holding pattern as it awaits Amorim’s arrival post-international break.

Anthony Nlebem Head of Sports at BusinessDay Media, a seasoned Digital Content Producer, and FIFA/CAF Accredited Journalist with over a decade of sports reporting.Has a deep understanding of the Nigerian and global sports landscape and skills in delivering comprehensive and insightful sports content.

Share