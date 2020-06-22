CAF releases guidelines for restart of football

Following developments in the spread and control of COVID-19 across the continent and the rest of the world, series of meetings has been held regarding the future of competitions.

It is in this regard that the CAF Medical Committee in collaboration with the Technical & Development Department and a team of experts has put together a comprehensive plan to guide the Member Associations (MA’s) on the restart of football activities on the continent.

The 27-page document titled “CAF Guidelines to Resume Football in Africa” emphasizes on the health of the major stakeholders (Players, Officials, Fans, Partners) as the essential element, which should constitute the basis of all decisions regarding the reintroduction of football activities across the continent supported by the authorization of relevant State Authorities.

The plan also highlights on effective and continuous medical assessment (testing) of players and officials, guidelines for training sessions, disinfection of sporting facilities, as well as strict adherence to the global preventive protocols.

“This comprehensive document is major step towards resuming football on the continent. Based on recent developments, it is important we have a plan in place to guide our stakeholders on the return of continental and domestic competitions, and the need for an all hands on deck approach.

“Many considerations were factored into the putting together of the document by our team of experts notably the specificities of the continent. Together with strategies established by local authorities, it provides the MA’s with adequate information to resume operations upon receiving the green light,” said CAF Acting General Secretary Abdelmounaim Bah.

Meanwhile, the Organising Committee for Interclubs Competitions & Management of Club Licensing, and the Organising Committee for Women’s Football held meetings via video-conference last week on the future on the various competitions.

The CAF Executive Committee is scheduled to meet on Tuesday, 30 June 2020 via video-conference will make pronouncements on the recommendations by the respective Standing Committees. Details of the Executive Committee meeting to be announced in due course.