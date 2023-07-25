CAF Champions League, Confederation Cup preliminary draw holds today

The draw for the 2023/24 season of the TotalEnergies CAF Champions League and CAF Confederation Cup preliminary stages is scheduled for Tuesday, 25 July 2023 at 14h00 Cairo time (11h00 GMT) at the CAF Headquarters in Cairo.

The preliminary stages draw will signal kick-off of this year’s club competition for continental football across Africa.

Draws for TotalEnergies CAF Confederation Cup will be held first, followed closely by CAF Champions.

54 clubs from 42 Member Associations are engaged in this season’s TotalEnergies CAF Champions League, while 52 clubs representing 41 Member Associations will compete in the TotalEnergies CAF Confederation Cup.

CAF Interclub competitions, including the CAF Women’s Champions League have shown tremendous growth over the last few seasons, thanks to CAF’s increased investment in broadcast technology and global marketing engagement across its competitions.

Last season’s finals of both competitions saw record-breaking viewership numbers and attendance, with this trend expected to increase and filter down into the knockout and group stages of both competitions as the appetite for premium African football content continues to be on the rise globally.

Egypt’s Al Ahly are the current holders of the CAF Champions League after their fiercely contested victory over Morocco’s Wydad Casablanca. While USM Alger of Algeria hold the CAF Confederation Cup title after beating Tanzania’s Young Africans in final.