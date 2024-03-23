BetKing, Carven Gaming partner on ‘Play with Heart’ campaign

Gaming platform, BetKing, and entertainment platform, Carven Gaming, have entered into strategic brand partnership to introduce BetKing Gamers Series campaign, with its tagline “Play with Heart.” . This is set to introduce an extraordinary fusion of state-of-the-art technology and thrilling gameplay, surpassing conventional gaming experiences. This innovative initiative aims to reshape the gaming landscape for enthusiasts in Nigeria, according to a statement .

The BetKing Gamers Series caters to a diverse audience, including adult gamers seeking immersive experiences, professional players, aspiring gamers striving for mastery, enthusiastic spectators, and tech-savvy consumers interested in the latest gaming trends.

The first in this sequence of the BetKing Gamers Series, themed “Beyond the Podiums,” will feature a double-elimination tournament which would culminate in a grand finale themed ‘The Clash of Consoles’. Highlights of the tournament include a console Clash Royale, where PS5 and Xbox players will go head-to-head to play FIFA and NBA 2K. Additional excitement and challenges will be offered through side games like Mario Kart and G7

Speaking about the launch, according to the statement, Head of BTL Marketing, BetKing Nigeria, Oludare Kafar, said “The BetKing Gamers Series symbolizes our relentless pursuit of excellence and innovation. We are not just transforming the gaming landscape; we are instilling a culture of passion and dedication that aligns with our core values.”

He added that their “foremost goal is to curate an exceptional experience that not only prioritises safety and well-being of all participants but also promotes responsible gaming practices. By setting this new benchmark in the gaming industry, we are not just redefining the gaming experience; we are shaping its future.” He added.

Also, commenting on the partnership, Head of Partnerships, Damilola Pedro stated that “partnering with BetKing for the gamer series epitomizes Carven’s commitment to elevating both gaming and lifestyle experiences by blending innovation with a dedication to responsible gaming. We are crafting an unparalleled platform that redefines the e-sports landscape. Empowering players to thrive in a safe and exhilarating environment.”

As a core value at BetKing, responsible gaming is integral to the BetKing Gamers Series. BetKing has spearheaded campaigns such as ‘Kings Know When to Stop’ and partnered with organisations like Gamble Alert to promote responsible gambling practices. Through initiatives such as these, BetKing remains committed to ensuring that participants enjoy the tournament in a safe and responsible manner.

The Clash of Consoles tournament will take place later this month. Gamers and spectators are invited to be a part of this unforgettable gaming experience, powered by BetKing.