Bernardo Silva: Man City's Premier League title race over

Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva has admitted that the defending champions are out of the Premier League title race this season, acknowledging that the team has fallen too far behind league leaders Liverpool.

Man City, who secured a record fourth consecutive Premier League title last season, currently sit sixth in the table, trailing Liverpool by 14 points. Their struggles have been compounded by inconsistent form, with just two wins in their last 10 league matches.

Injuries have also taken a toll on Pep Guardiola’s squad, with Ballon d’Or winner Rodri ruled out for the remainder of the season and several other key players sidelined for extended periods.

Read Also: Top 10 most expensive Premier League transfers worth over €1billion

“Right now, it’s about accepting reality. I’m not looking at Liverpool. I’m sixth in the league; I cannot be looking at Liverpool or Arsenal,” Silva told Sky Sports.

“I’m looking at the next game to try and win three points. I wouldn’t say it’s impossible because in football there are no impossibles, but right now, Manchester City is completely out of the title race. No question about that—it’s too late for us.

“People say you cannot win the league until January, but you can lose it. This season, the reality is that we have lost it.”

City will host 13th-placed West Ham United in a league fixture on Saturday before shifting their focus to the FA Cup, where they face fourth-tier Salford City on January 11.

Anthony Nlebem Head of Sports at BusinessDay Media, a seasoned Digital Content Producer, and FIFA/CAF Accredited Journalist with over a decade of sports reporting.Has a deep understanding of the Nigerian and global sports landscape and skills in delivering comprehensive and insightful sports content.

Share