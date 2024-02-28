Bash Ali recounts travails on way to Guinness World Record dream

Former World Boxing Federation Cruiserweight Champion, Bashiru Ali, commonly known as Bash Ali has narrated how he fell from top to bottom in his 17-year boxing career.

Bash Ali, who won the World Boxing Federation (WBF) cruiserweight title in 1985 and was known for his powerful punches and aggressive fighting style during his active day in the ring took to his Facebook page to narrate how he went “from being a millionaire in dollars to a zeronaire in naira.” on the occasion of his 68th birthday.

The 68-year boxer also shared the challenges he faced for 17 years in his efforts to host his Guinness World Record Boxing Championship fight in Nigeria, highlighting his unwavering stance against corruption.

“Today, Tuesday, February 27, is my birthday,” Bash Ali wrote on his Facebook page.

“For 17 years, I struggled in vain to host in my country, Nigeria, my Guinness World Record Boxing Championship Fight because I was bold to say no to corruption in sport in particular and in Nigeria in general.

“In 17 years, I went from being a millionaire in dollars to a zeronaire in naira.

“In 17 years, I was beaten and injured and had to be admitted twice and treated at the National Hospital in Abuja.

“In 17 years, I was detained eight times at various police stations in Abuja. In 17 years, I was once detained at Kuje Prison for 43 days.

“I went through hell in my country not because I am a criminal but because I say no to corruption. Despite juicy offers to fight outside of Nigeria, I never gave up on my dream to fight in Nigeria and I never gave up on Nigeria.”

Not giving up on his dreams, Bash Ali also vows to fight until he gets to 70 years of age with lots of riches and then becomes the President of Nigeria.

“Today, our dream is finally becoming a reality and because I am an extraordinary human being, I am going to box until I am 70 years old, retire young and healthy with a lot of money and then go on to be the President of Nigeria. This is my ultimate goal so mark my words.

“Thank you very much for always being by my side. I appreciate you always. Happy birthday, The Great Bash Ali.”