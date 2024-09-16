Barnes fires Newcastle to comeback win against Wolves

Harvey Barnes’ stunning goal propelled Newcastle United to a 2-1 victory over Wolves

Harvey Barnes’ stunning goal propelled Newcastle United to a 2-1 victory over Wolves in a Premier League match played on Sunday at the Molineux Stadium.

Wolves initially took the lead late in the first half when Mario Lemina finished off a swift counter-attack, sweeping home Jorgen Strand Larsen’s cross following a clever dummy from Joao Gomes. Despite the early setback, Newcastle’s superior quality ultimately made the difference after the break.

Newcastle started the game strongly, and Wolves goalkeeper Sam Johnstone was called into action early on, tipping over Jacob Murphy’s shot after the winger made a strong run forward.

The visitors continued to dominate the early stages, and Anthony Gordon came close to scoring, hitting the post after a dazzling run past Nelson Semedo and a nutmeg on Yerson Mosquera. Wolves, however, found their rhythm, and Lemina’s goal nine minutes before halftime gave them hope of their first Premier League win of the season.

Newcastle manager Eddie Howe responded decisively at halftime, introducing Harvey Barnes, Sandro Tonali, and Joe Willock to shake things up. Although the substitutions didn’t immediately change the game, Wolves nearly extended their lead when Strand Larsen hit the post.

But Nick Pope made key saves to keep Newcastle in the contest. Newcastle found their equalizer with 15 minutes left, as Fabian Schar’s 30-yard effort deflected off Craig Dawson and found the back of the net.

Barnes then sealed the win with a spectacular strike, cutting in from the left and curling the ball past Johnstone. Pope denied Cunha a stoppage-time equalizer, and Barnes could have added a third, only to shoot wide with just the goalkeeper to beat. The win leaves Wolves winless, while Newcastle continue their impressive run in the Premier League.

Anthony Nlebem Head of Sports at BusinessDay Media, a seasoned Digital Content Producer, and FIFA/CAF Accredited Journalist with over a decade of sports reporting.Has a deep understanding of the Nigerian and global sports landscape and skills in delivering comprehensive and insightful sports content.