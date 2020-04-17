Barcelona lose over €3m for every match not played at Camp Nou

Whether the season is completed behind closed doors or cancelled, Barcelona are going to make major losses.

Barcelona club are losing €3.3 million from ticket sales alone for every match that isn’t played at the Camp Nou.

Totalling that up for the remainder of this season, Barcelona could lose between €20 and €25 million.

One theory is that fans won’t be allowed into stadiums again until November and, if this is the case, Barcelona could lose around €30 million as a result.

The club are also studying the issue of season tickets which, in all likelihood, won’t be fulfilled this season.

Marca