Nigeria's leading finance and market intelligence news report.

Sports

Barcelona lose over €3m for every match not played at Camp Nou

by
Barcelona lose over €3m for every match not played at Camp Nou
Barcelona lose over €3m for every match not played at Camp Nou

Whether the season is completed behind closed doors or cancelled, Barcelona are going to make major losses.

Barcelona club are losing €3.3 million from ticket sales alone for every match that isn’t played at the Camp Nou.

Totalling that up for the remainder of this season, Barcelona could lose between €20 and €25 million.

One theory is that fans won’t be allowed into stadiums again until November and, if this is the case, Barcelona could lose around €30 million as a result.

The club are also studying the issue of season tickets which, in all likelihood, won’t be fulfilled this season.

 

Marca

Whatsapp mobile
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

More Stories

German football set for return in May

Arsenal executives take pay cut as player talks continue

Five things you might not know about Lionel Messi

1 of 1,134