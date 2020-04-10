Covid-19: Barcelona crisis heats up as six directors resign

Since the outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic which have led to the suspension football games in Spain, LaLiga champions, Barcelona have been facing critical financial challenges on how to manage the team”s massive wage bills.

The turmoil took a different dimension of Friday as six board directors resigned criticising the club’s handling of a social media scandal and the financial implications of the Covid-19 crisis.

Two of the club’s four vice presidents, Emili Rousaud and Enrique Tombas, were among those to quit, joined by directors Silvio Elias, Josep Pont, Jordi Calsamiglia and Maria Texidor.

Barcelona players, including club captain Lionel Messi, took an additional pay cut to guarantee non-playing staff will receive full salaries while soccer is paused.

In a letter to fans, the directors pointed a finger at president, Josep Maria Bartomeu, and expressed doubts about the board’s ability to handle the implications of the pandemic, which has slashed income and led to a 70% players’ pay cut.

They asked Bartomeu to call presidential elections as soon as possible and criticised the club for hiring a third party, I3 Ventures, earlier this year to monitor social media coverage of Barcelona.

Bartomeu has denied accusations the company created social media accounts to smear future presidential candidates, and former and current players, but he rescinded the club’s contract with the firm.

I3 Ventures also denied any wrongdoing.

“We have arrived at this point because we cannot reverse the way the club is managed in the face of important challenges in the future, especially in the post-pandemic era,” said the letter.

“We also want to show our displeasure over the unfortunate episode about the social media accounts, known as ‘Barcagate’, which we learned about through the press.

“As our last act of service to the club, we recommend that elections are called as soon as circumstances permit so that the club can be managed in the best way possible and deal with the important challenges of the immediate future.”

There was no immediate reaction from Barcelona or the embattled president Bartomeu.

Bartomeu, who is unable to stand for re-election as he has served two terms, became Barcelona president in 2014 after Sandro Rosell’s resignation. He has faced increasing criticism from supporters, who staged noisy protests against him in the last two matches at the Camp Nou and called for his resignation.

Barcelona have won 8 of the last 11 LaLiga titles are currently topping theLaLiga table before soccer in Spain was indefinitely postponed in March.

Spain is of the countries that has suffered worst outbreaks in the world, with over 15,238 deaths and more than 150,000 cases.