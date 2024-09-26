Barcelona beat Getafe to maintain perfect LaLiga start

Robert Lewandowski

Robert Lewandowski netted his seventh league goal of the season as Barcelona extended their unbeaten start in the 2024/24 La Liga season with a 1-0 win over Getafe. The victory marked Barcelona’s seventh consecutive league win, putting them four points clear of rivals Real Madrid.

Lewandowski’s 19th-minute goal came after Getafe goalkeeper David Soria failed to deal with Jules Kounde’s cross, allowing the Polish striker to volley home from close range. The goal adds to Lewandowski’s impressive form, contributing to six goals in his last four league games (four goals and two assists).

Getafe nearly equalised when Alex Sola delivered a perfect cross, but Carles Perez’s header was straight at Barcelona goalkeeper Inaki Pena, who was making his first start of the season after Marc-Andre ter Stegen’s injury.

Barcelona dominated possession, with Raphinha constantly threatening the Getafe defense. He had multiple chances, including a header wide, a low shot from a free-kick saved, and another strike blocked by Soria’s legs.

Despite their control, Barca were nearly punished for missed opportunities in the final moments when Getafe substitute Borja Mayoral mishit his shot wide. Nonetheless, the win kept Barcelona at the top of the La Liga table.

