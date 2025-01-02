Atalanta CEO addresses Ademola Lookman's exit speculation

Atalanta CEO Luca Percassi has clarified rumours surrounding Ademola Lookman’s potential departure during the winter transfer window, which opened days ago.

Percassi assured fans that the club is focused on retaining its current squad until the end of the season. Lookman, who was Atalanta’s standout performer in 2024, played a pivotal role in the team’s success and shone for Nigeria in multiple tournaments. His impressive year included a 14th-place finish in the Ballon d’Or rankings and winning the CAF Player of the Year Award in Morocco.

The Nigerian forward’s stellar performances have sparked interest from several top clubs, but the 2024 UEFA Europa League champions remain adamant about keeping Lookman and their key players in January.

Speaking ahead of Atalanta’s Supercoppa Italiana showdown with Inter Milan, Percassi expressed satisfaction with the squad’s composition while leaving the door open for potential market activity.

“The transfer market is obviously a period when there’s a lot of talk. In the summer, we faced unprecedented issues, but with the confirmation that the club has made significant investments. We have a complete squad, and if there were opportunities that convince us, we would always be attentive.

“The team has achieved more than positive results so far, and there are balances to respect. If there should be opportunities, we will seize them, but with great tranquillity, because we know that the January market is very difficult,” Percassi told Foot Italia.

For now, Atalanta’s priority remains on maintaining squad stability as they aim to build on their successes from 2024.

Anthony Nlebem Head of Sports at BusinessDay Media, a seasoned Digital Content Producer, and FIFA/CAF Accredited Journalist with over a decade of sports reporting.Has a deep understanding of the Nigerian and global sports landscape and skills in delivering comprehensive and insightful sports content.

