Peseiro picks Lookman over Osimhen

Former Super Eagles coach José Peseiro has ranked Atalanta star Ademola Lookman as a more technically skilled player than Napoli striker Victor Osimhen.

Peseiro, who worked with both players during his tenure as head coach of Nigeria’s national team, offered his insights in a recent interview with SportItalia via Football London.

Peseiro, who led Nigeria to a second-place finish at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Ivory Coast, praised Lookman’s technical abilities and goal-scoring prowess, suggesting that the Atalanta winger stands out in this regard.

“Ademola Lookman is more technical than Osimhen, more inclined to create the game, and is now also scoring. He is performing very well this year,” Peseiro stated. He credited Lookman’s development to his time under Atalanta manager Gian Piero Gasperini and noted the winger’s high-level performances.

Peseiro also discussed the growth of both Lookman and Osimhen, attributing their progress to the strong tactical systems at Atalanta and Napoli.

“It’s no coincidence that they have both grown this year. This is because they are both within a good system of play. Atalanta and Napoli want the ball; they want to play and attack. In these conditions, players get excited like this. Italian football has changed a lot in the last few years,” he added.

Both Lookman and Osimhen have been linked with a summer transfer move to top European clubs, including Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain. Reports suggest Arsenal are closing in on Lookman’s signature in a significant £42.5 million deal, with defender Jakub Kiwior potentially included as part of the transaction.

Anthony Nlebem Digital Content Producer/Sports Analyst