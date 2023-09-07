Asisat Oshoala makes 2023 Women’s Ballon d’Or shortlist

Super Falcons and Barcelona forward Asisat Oshoala has been nominated for the 2023 Women’s Ballon d’Or.

Oshoala is making the Women’s Ballon d’Or shortlist for the second time in a role after being nominated for the 2022 edition.

Her nomination makes Nigeria the only African team with a nomination in both men’s and women’s 2023 Ballon d’Or scheduled for October.

The winners will be announced when the Ballon d’Or 2023 ceremony occurs at the Theatre du Chatelet in Paris on October 30.

Oshoala’s nomination followed Barcelona’s triumph in the 2022/23 UEFA Women’s Champions League. She helped Barcelona to win their second title by defeating VfL Wolfsburg 3–2 in the final.

Chelsea striker Sam Kerr and Man City forward Khadija Shaw are among the 30 female nominees, along with Barcelona’s Aitana Bonmati, who helped Spain win World Cup last month.

However, Barcelona’s Alexia Putellas, who has won the women’s award for the past two years, is not nominated this year.

Here are the nominations lists for the 2023 Women’s Ballon d’Or

Mary Earps (Man United)

Millie Bright(Chelsea)

Rachel Daly (Aston Villa)

Georgia Stanway (Bayern Munich)

Sam Kerr (Chelsea)

Guro Reiten (Chelsea)

Katie Mccabe (Arsenal)

Khadija Shaw (Man City)

Jill Roord (Man City)

Yui Hasegawa (Man City)

Hayley Raso (Real Madrid)

Amanda Ilestedt (Arsenal)

Hinata Miyazawa (Man United)

Daphne Van Domselaar (Aston Villa)

Mapi Leon (Barcelona)

Asisat Oshoala (Barcelona)

Aitana Bonmati (Barcelona)

Patricia Guijarro (Barcelona)

Fridolina Rolfo (Barcelona)

Salma Paralluelo (Barcelona)

Olga Ramona (Real Madrid)

Linda Caicedo (Real Madrid)

Alba Redondo (Levante)

Wendie Renard (Lyon)

Kadidiatou Diani (Lyon)

Alexandra Popp (Wolfsburg)

Ewa Pajor (Wolfsburg)

Lena Oberdorf (Wolfsburg)

Debinha (Kansas City)

Sophia Smith (Portland Thorns)