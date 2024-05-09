Arsenal new contract delights Jorginho

Arsenal midfielder Jorginho has expressed delight after committing his future to the Premier League club by signing a contract extension.

The 32-year-old Italian midfielder joined the Gunners from Chelsea in January 2023, penning an 18-month deal.

Now, the Gunners have confirmed that Jorginho has agreed to a new “short-term deal.”

Having made 35 appearances across all competitions this season and finding the net once, the Brazil-born Italy international expressed his delight at continuing his journey with Arsenal.

“I’m really, really happy to stay because it’s a privilege to be a part of this family,” Jorginho said.

With a fruitful spell at Chelsea preceding his move to Arsenal, Jorginho believes that the club is experiencing a special phase under the management of Mikel Arteta.

Acknowledging Jorginho’s significance within the team, Arteta praised his leadership qualities and unique playing style, emphasizing his positive influence on the pitch.

“Jorgi is such an important part of our team, a role model with great leadership skills and a unique playing style ability which makes everybody around him better on the pitch,” said Arteta.

The midfielder spent four and a half years at Chelsea before moving to Arsenal.

Arsenal’s upcoming fixtures include a clash against Manchester United at Old Trafford on May 12, followed by a home fixture against Everton on the final day of the season on May 19.