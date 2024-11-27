Arsenal fan of Nigerian descent Charles Ogunmilade banned for racial abuse

Charles Ogunmilade, an Arsenal fan of Nigerian descent, has been banned from attending all Arsenal matches for three years after racially abusing midfielder Thomas Partey in a social media post

According to ESPN, Ogunmilade admitted to posting the offensive message on X (formerly Twitter) in April 2023, following Partey’s missed shot during Arsenal’s 3-3 draw with Southampton.

Ogunmilade claimed the post was intended as a satirical attempt to mock racist language rather than express genuine racism.

The court heard that Ogunmilade wrote: “Nah, when Partey skied that shot I actually screamed you dirty black c**t.” The post was reported to the police, prompting an investigation.

Ogunmilade defended his actions, explaining that he and his friends were deeply affected by the racial abuse directed at England players Bukayo Saka, Jadon Sancho, and Marcus Rashford after the Euro 2020 final. He said the post was part of a coping mechanism to diminish the power of racism through satire.

Prosecutor Suleman Hussain told the court that Ogunmilade appeared “stunned and afraid” when confronted by officers at his residence. Ogunmilade represented himself, reiterating that he is not a racist and that the comment was meant to be sarcastic within a group of friends.

“Our way of dealing with it was to make fun of the situation to limit the power these people have over us,” he explained. He also expressed concern that the banning order, which requires him to surrender his passport whenever England plays away, could negatively impact his career and international travel, including visits to family in Nigeria and business trips to the U.S.

Despite his defence, the court imposed a three-year football banning order, alongside a £125 fine, a £50 surcharge, and an £85 contribution to prosecution costs. The judge emphasized that the severity of the offence warranted the strict penalty, stating that a conditional discharge was not appropriate.

This case underscores the ongoing battle against racial abuse in football and the serious consequences for those who engage in such behaviour, even under the guise of satire.

