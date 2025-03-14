Anthony Joshua vs Daniel Dubois rematch likely to happen

Anthony Joshua, two-time world champion, could be in line for a rematch with Daniel Dubois after the WBO ordered Oleksandr Usyk and Joseph Parker to begin negotiations for a mandatory heavyweight title fight.

The governing body has given Usyk and Parker 30 days to agree on terms following Parker’s victory over Martin Bakole last month. The WBO emphasized this in an official statement.

“The WBO World Championship Committee is hereby ordering the commencement of negotiations between the subject matter fighters to discharge the WBO mandatory championship obligation in the Heavyweight Division.

By this order, the WBO Interim Championship shall be terminated expeditiously in compliance with our institutional policy of only one world champion per weight class.”

The development shifts the heavyweight title picture, potentially paving the way for Anthony Joshua to get another shot at Dubois, who defeated AJ via knockout at Wembley Stadium last September.

Usyk’s retirement plan and Dubois’ uncertain future

Usyk, the undisputed champion at both heavyweight and cruiserweight, recently revealed he plans to retire after two more fights. In an interview with Sky Sports, he said: “I will fight whoever wins—Joseph Parker or Daniel Dubois, no problem. I feel I have two fights left in me, not more.”

However, Dubois’ recent withdrawal from his scheduled fight against Parker due to illness has complicated the division’s landscape. While Usyk remains open to a rematch with Dubois, the delay could work in Joshua’s favour, giving him the opportunity to face Dubois next.

Anthony Joshua’s path to a title shot

Anthony Joshua had initially been expected to fight Dubois in an immediate rematch earlier this year, but concerns over his fitness postponed the fight. With Usyk and Parker now mandated to negotiate, Joshua may get his chance to reclaim his standing in the heavyweight division.

There were also talks of Anthony Joshua fighting Tyson Fury this year, but those hopes suffered a setback after Fury’s trainer and cousin, Andy Lee, dismissed any comeback rumours. Speaking to iFL TV, Lee revealed:

“[Fury] seems very happy. [He said], ‘Andy, I’m not fd. I couldn’t be fd with it.’ It depends on what the figure is for Tyson. It has to motivate him to come out of retirement.”

