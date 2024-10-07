Anthony Joshua vs Daniel Dubois rematch gets green light

Former British heavyweight champion David Price has thrown his support behind a potential rematch between Anthony Joshua and Daniel Dubois for the IBF heavyweight title, calling it a “win-win” scenario for Joshua.

Price believes the bout offers Joshua, a former two-time heavyweight champion a chance for redemption or, even in defeat, a way to maintain his standing as a top contender in the heavyweight division.

Speaking to Boxing News at the M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool, Price said, “The rematch is a no-brainer. It’s a win-win for Anthony Joshua because he can either win and right the wrong, or even if he loses, it does not change much for him.”

Although a rematch after such a defeat is uncommon, Price emphasised the value it holds for Joshua. He praised Dubois as a “wrecking machine” with growing confidence, but noted that Joshua stands to gain much and lose little from facing Dubois again.

“Nothing changes. He’s still where he is. Dubois’ confidence is sky-high. If Joshua loses again, it’s not the end. He can still fight Wilder, Zhilei Zhang, or even Fury. There are still options. It’s a no-brainer. What else is he going to do?” Price added.

Joshua’s promoter, Eddie Hearn, recently suggested that Saudi Arabia is a likely venue for the rematch, which could take place as part of the Riyadh Season festival, setting the stage for a highly anticipated heavyweight showdown.

