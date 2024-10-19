Anthony Joshua pays funeral costs for fallen boxer

Anthony Joshua

In a touching act of generosity, former two-time heavyweight champion, Anthony Joshua, paid for the funeral of Vinny Mitchell, the late brother of ex-boxer and world title challenger Kevin Mitchell.

Vinny, who also had a professional boxing career, tragically passed away in a motorcycle accident in 2019 at the age of 31. The Mitchell family was devastated, both emotionally and financially, by the sudden loss.

Kevin Mitchell, a former British super featherweight champion, recently opened up about how Joshua stepped in during the family’s time of need. Joshua personally reached out to Kevin’s mother, Alice, offering to cover the funeral costs, a gesture that Kevin described as “unbelievable” and a massive relief during an incredibly difficult time.

In an interview with Josh Jamesy, Kevin shared, “Joshua was under so much pressure himself, but he took the time to help us. He called me while we were at the chapel of rest, asked how I was holding up, and then spoke to my mum. We were all grieving and stressed about how we’d cover the funeral costs, and Joshua just stepped in and said, ‘I’m going to pay for it, Alice.’ It meant the world to us.”

Kevin Mitchell retired from boxing in 2016 after a successful career, which saw him challenge for the world lightweight title twice, in 2012 and 2015.

Meanwhile, Anthony Joshua remains active in the ring despite facing the fourth defeat of his career in a knockout loss to Daniel Dubois last month at Wembley. Knocked down four times, Joshua lost the bout in the fifth round in front of 96,000 fans, with Dubois retaining his IBF heavyweight title.

