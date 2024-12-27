Amorim calls for patience as Man United’s woes deepen

Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim has requested for more time to address his team’s flaws following a 2-0 defeat to relegation-threatened Wolves on Thursday.

United’s struggles at Molineux were compounded by captain Bruno Fernandes receiving his third red card of the season just two minutes into the second half.

Wolves capitalised on United’s defensive frailties, with Matheus Cunha scoring directly from a corner before assisting Hwang Hee-chan for a second goal that secured a crucial victory for the hosts.

The loss leaves Amorim with just two wins from his first seven Premier League games, dropping United to a disappointing 14th place in the table.

“I think we were always in control—not always dominating, but in control,” Amorim said after the match.

“But the same things, set-pieces and the sending-off made it really hard for us. I said it before: this will be a long journey, and this moment will be really tough. We need time to train.”

United have now suffered three consecutive defeats, including a 4-3 League Cup exit to Tottenham and a humbling 3-0 home loss to Bournemouth. Defensive set-piece vulnerabilities have been a recurring theme, with United conceding from a corner or free-kick in their last five league games.

Goalkeeper Andre Onana protested he was fouled during Cunha’s in-swinging corner, which sailed into the far corner of the net. Amorim voiced his frustration over the decision but chose to highlight the resilience his side showed despite playing nearly the entire second half with 10 men.

“Onana cannot go to the ball because he has one man in front and one man in the back. At the last moment, just a touch in his back can change how he sees the ball,” Amorim explained. “Some guys are not even looking at the ball. But I don’t want to focus on that. The good thing is we were near their goal even with 10 men. But we lost, and we continue our job.”

Amorim’s challenges are set to intensify, with an in-form Newcastle visiting Old Trafford on Monday. The New Year presents further tests with a trip to Premier League leaders Liverpool followed by an FA Cup third-round clash against Arsenal at the Emirates.

Anthony Nlebem Head of Sports at BusinessDay Media, a seasoned Digital Content Producer, and FIFA/CAF Accredited Journalist with over a decade of sports reporting.Has a deep understanding of the Nigerian and global sports landscape and skills in delivering comprehensive and insightful sports content.

