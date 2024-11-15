Alexander-Arnold to remain at Liverpool amid Real Madrid interest

Trent Alexander-Arnold

Trent Alexander-Arnold intends to remain at Liverpool until the end of the season, making a January move to Real Madrid unlikely, according to reports from Spain.

The 26-year-old’s contract at Anfield expires next summer, allowing him to leave as a free agent. Real Madrid, who view Alexander-Arnold as a top transfer target, are seeking reinforcements at right-back following Dani Carvajal’s season-ending injury. Despite this, Spanish outlet Relevo reports that Real Madrid consider signing the England international in January to be “practically impossible.”

The report indicates that Alexander-Arnold is committed to finishing the season at Liverpool, ideally leaving the club on a high note by winning a trophy under manager Arne Slot. This desire has complicated Madrid’s plans, as they are hesitant to pursue another right-back in January when they can potentially secure Alexander-Arnold for free in the summer.

In Carvajal’s absence, Real Madrid have deployed Lucas Vazquez, traditionally an attacking winger, at right-back. However, Vazquez’s recent hip injury, sustained during Madrid’s 4-0 victory over Osasuna, has added to Carlo Ancelotti’s selection challenges.

Initially, Madrid anticipated that Vazquez would be sidelined until December, but the club’s medical team is optimistic he could be fit in time for the Champions League clash against Liverpool at Anfield on November 27. Meanwhile, Alexander-Arnold is also a doubt for the same match, having suffered a hamstring injury in Liverpool’s 2-0 win over Aston Villa last weekend.

The ongoing uncertainty around Alexander-Arnold’s future and Real Madrid’s short-term defensive needs have left the Spanish giants with a challenging decision as the January transfer window approaches.

