Alexander-Arnold’s future uncertain amid Real Madrid interest

Trent Alexander-Arnold

Trent Alexander-Arnold’s future at Liverpool remains uncertain as his contract approaches its expiration, drawing keen interest from Real Madrid.

The England international has yet to agree on a new deal with the club, raising speculation about a potential move to the Spanish giants.

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Real Madrid is closely monitoring the situation and ready to pounce if negotiations between Alexander-Arnold and Liverpool break down. While the 26-year-old reportedly prioritizes staying with his boyhood club, he would be free to negotiate with other teams starting in January if no extension is reached.

Real Madrid has identified Alexander-Arnold as a priority target for their right-back position but is also considering alternatives such as Pedro Porro, Jeremie Frimpong, and Juanlu. The pursuit of Alexander-Arnold hinges on whether he allows his contract at Anfield to run down.

Anthony Nlebem Head of Sports at BusinessDay Media, a seasoned Digital Content Producer, and FIFA/CAF Accredited Journalist with over a decade of sports reporting.Has a deep understanding of the Nigerian and global sports landscape and skills in delivering comprehensive and insightful sports content.

