Al Ahly crowned CAF Champions League champions for record 12th time

Egyptian giants Al Ahly clinched their 12th CAF Champions League title with a tense 1-0 victory over Tunisia’s Esperance on Saturday in Cairo.

An early own goal by Roger Aholou sealed the win for Al Ahly, who continue to reign supreme in the continent’s premier club competition.

The CAF Champions League victory marks Al Ahly’s fourth consecutive CAF Champions League title, underscoring their status as the kings of African football and also extending their unbeaten streak in the competition to 20 matches, showcasing their defensive prowess with only one goal conceded throughout the season.

Following a goalless draw in the first leg in Rades, Al Ahly capitalised on their home advantage at the vociferous Cairo International Stadium.

The decisive moment came early, with Ramy Moustafa’s header deflecting off Aholou’s leg and past Esperance’s young goalkeeper Amenallah Memmiche in the 4th minute.

The match was played at a frenetic pace, with both sides creating numerous chances. Esperance came close to equalizing in the 52nd minute when TKA’s low drive narrowly missed the target.

Another opportunity arose just after the hour mark, as Brazilian duo Yan Sasse and Rodrigo Silva combined, with Sasse’s curling shot going just wide.

Al Ahly nearly doubled their lead when Emam Ashour’s solo effort was saved, and later, Afsha’s free-kick struck the crossbar in the 87th minute. Despite these near misses, Al Ahly held firm to secure a memorable victory in front of their jubilant home fans.

The win cements Al Ahly’s legacy as the club of the century, reaffirming their dominance in African football with yet another prestigious CAF Champions League title added to their illustrious history.