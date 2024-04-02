Ajagba faces Vianello in WBC Silver title showdown

Nigerian heavyweight boxer Efe Ajagba is gearing up to defend his WBC Silver title against Italian challenger Guido Vianello. The bout is scheduled to take place on Saturday, April 13, at the American Bank Center in Corpus Christi, Texas.

Ajagba, boasting a record of 19 wins and 1 loss with 14 knockouts, hails from Ughelli, Delta State, Nigeria, and currently resides in Stafford, Texas. In his most recent fight on November 4, Ajagba showcased his prowess by stopping prospect Joseph Goddall in the fourth round.

Meanwhile, Vianello, coming off a victory over Moses Johnson in the first round, is eager to continue his winning streak. Despite a setback with a knockout loss to Jonathan Rice in January last year, the 29-year-old Italian is determined to make a statement against Ajagba. Vianello sees a victory over Ajagba as a pathway to facing top contenders in the heavyweight division.

The highly anticipated event also features an exciting matchup between undefeated heavyweight sensation Jared “The Real Big Baby” Anderson and Belgian contender Ryad Merhy.

Ajagba successfully defended his World Boxing Council (WBC) Silver Heavyweight title with a knockout victory against Australia’s Joe Goodall on November 5, 2023, at the Tahoe Blue Event Center in Stateline, Nevada.

The hard-hitting Ajagba stopped Goodall in the fourth round of their 10-round main event.