AFCON: Uzodimma-led Progressive Governors’ Forum doles out N200m to support Super Eagles

The sports loving Progressives Governors’ Forum, ably led by Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State, has doled out a whopping N200 million in support of the Super Eagles players currently gunning for the trophy of the 2023 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Côte D’ Ivoire.

The Super Eagles are taking on the Bafana Banana of South Africa today in the semi final encounter.

Governor Uzodimma who has consistently sent words of encouragement to the Super Eagles players since the tournament got to it’s critical stages also promised them government’s total support that will make Nigeria lift the trophy.

In a statement by Oguwike Nwachuku, Chief Press Secretary and Media Adviser to Sen Uzodimma, the Governor said no amount of support extended to the Super Eagles players who are currently making Nigeria proud in Cote D’ Ivoire, and on their way to making another continental history for the country, will be a waste.

The Imo State Governor used the opportunity to renew his call to the players and their handlers to remain focused and committed to the course of the 2023 AFCON, noting that while victory awaits their efforts, jubilation looms at all the nooks and crannies of Nigeria.

The Minister of Sports Development, Senator John Owan Enoh broke the news of the Progressive Governors largesse to the Super Eagles, a development that reportedly elicited excitement and jubilation at the camp.

Senator Enoh said: “I want to thank the Progressive Governors’ Forum under the leadership of Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State for galvanizing and redeeming the sum of two hundred million Naira only to the Super Eagles of Nigeria who are currently in Cote D’Ivoire for AFCON 2023.”

The Minister not only commended the enthusiasm of Governor Uzodimma and members of his Forum for the swift action taken to support the boys, but noted that it would go a long way in motivating the Nigerian team ahead of the semi finals match against South Africa at Stade Bouaké in Bouaké, Ivory Coast.