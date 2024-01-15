AFCON: Terem Moffi’s arrival lights up Super Eagles camp

Super Eagles came alive on Monday with the arrival of OGC Nice striker Terem Moffi who got a late invitation to replace injured Bayer Leverkusen forward Victor Boniface.

The 23-year-old featured for Nice in their 2-0 defeat to Rennes on Saturday and arrived Abidjan hours after Super Eagles played a disappointing 1-1 draw with Equatorial Guinea on Sunday.

Moffi was part of Jose Peseiro’s Super Eagles 40-man provisional list for the AFCON and his arrival brought excitement to the camp and would add more strength to the Super Eagles attacking front.

Moffi trained with the rest of the Super Eagles team at the Ecole Nationale de la Police on Monday afternoon.

After failing to win their first game against the Nzalang Nacional of Equatorial Guinea on Sunday, the Super Eagles face a tough task when they play host nation Ivory Coast on Thursday in a must-win encounter to keep their AFCON hope alive.

Ivory Coast registered an impressive 2-0 win over Guinea-Bissau in their first match in Group A and a win against Nigeria’s Super Eagles on Thursday will hand the Elephants a direct ticket to the second round of the competition.

Also, on Sunday, the duo of Kelechi Iheanacho and Paul Onuachu arrived at camp and they took part in Super Eagles training on Monday.