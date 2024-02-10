AFCON: Predictions and stats as South Africa battle DR Congo for third place finish

South Africa and DR Congo will square up at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) third-place match today at the Felix Houphouet-Boigny Stadium.

Both teams will be aiming for a podium finish at the 2023 AFCON in Ivory Coast after being knocked out of the title race during the semi-finals.

Bafana Bafana were edged 4-2 on penalties after a 1-1 draw with Nigeria, while DR Congo lost by a slim 1-0 margin against hosts, Ivory Coast.

The third-place finish presents the perfect opportunity for either side to go home with the consolation of being the third-best team in the competition.

DRC have lost their last three semis — exiting in 1998 to Bafana Bafana and Ivory Coast in 2015 and at the ongoing finals — and they go into the third place fixture keen to end their tournament positively.

Bafana Bafana won bronze in the 2000 edition, two years after claiming silver and four years after their first and only Afcon title in 1996. Finishing third would be worthwhile, considering their brilliant run in this edition so far. South Africa got the better of DR Congo 1-0 when the sides met in a friendly match last year.

DR Congo finished third at the 2015 AFCON, beating Equatorial Guinea on penalties, while this is the first time South Africa played the third place match since defeating Tunisia in the 2000 AFCON where they won the bronze.

Head-to-Head Stats

South Africa have recorded three wins, two draws in their last five matches with DR Congo

South Africa are participating in the Africa Cup of Nations for the 11th time.

South Africa’s AFCON record includes a 1996 title, a runners-up finish in 1998 and a third-place medal in 2000.

DR Congo have won the AFCON twice and are participating in the tournament for the 19th time.

South Africa have won thrice, drawn once and lost once in their last five matches while DR Congo won twice, drawn twice and lost once.