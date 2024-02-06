AFCON: Osimhen arrives Bouake, cleared for South Africa match

Super Eagles camp came alive on Tuesday as Victor Osimhen arrived in Bouake,where he trained with the members of the team ahead of Nigeria’s Wdnesday’s Africa Cup of Nations semi-final match between Nigeria and South Africa.

Osimhen who has been key to Nigeria’s progress in the 2023 AFCON, got cleared on Tuesday evening to feature in make the team for Bafana Bafana cracker. He was part of the team’s training at the Stade Annexe, Bouake on Tuesday evening.

Team medics performed their final tests and took the decision that he is available for the encounter after the striker arrived at the purpose-built Games Village on Tuesday afternoon. When the rest of the party travelled out of Abidjan on Monday night, Osimhen was left behind at their Pullman Hotel as a result of abdominal discomfort.