AFCON: Morocco held 1-1 by resilient DR Congo

Morocco were held to a surprise 1-1 draw by DR Congo in Group F of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) at the Laurent Pokou stadium on Sunday.

Morocco took the lead early on when Achraf Hakimi lost his marker and volleyed in Hakim Ziyech’s corner, but Silas Katompa Mvumpa’s clinical second-half strike earned DR Congo a deserved point.

Morocco, one of the favourite countries to reach the final after reaching the semifinals in the 2022 World Cup held in Qatar were on course for another victory in Group F following Wednesday’s opening 3-0 win over Tanzania but failed to earn a win.

The results mean that Morocco will have to wait for their last group-stage match against Zambia on Wednesday to clinch a place in the knockout stage,

The Atlas Lions beat DR Congo 5-2 on aggregate in a play-off to qualify for the last World Cup, and they looked to be on course for a comfortable win here when they went in front inside six minutes.

Morocco is chasing a second AFCON title and a first since 1976 but will have to defeat 2012 champions Zambia top in Group F