AFCON: Ivory Coast were the better side- Peseiro

Following Nigeria’s 2-1 loss to Ivory Coast in the AFCON final, Super Eagles coach Jose Peseiro conceded that the hosts were the stronger team on the day.

The Super Eagles after being tipped as favourites to win the AFCON were edged by the Ivory Coast who came back from a goal down to win the final.

Speaking after the match, the Portuguese tactician who was coaching in his first AFCON said he was sad that the Super Eagles could not win the trophy but conceded that the Elephants were the better side on the night.

“They were better than us today, they managed the pressure better, and they did a remarkable job. My team did not play at the same level. My team is sad but for me, they did what they could.

“We conceded goals from a few defensive errors, and we dropped the tempo against the Ivorians. But I am proud of the way my players performed in this tournament.”

William Troost-Ekong, who scored Nigeria’s only goal of the match, won the Best Player of the Tournament award.