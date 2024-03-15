Addo returns as head coach of Ghana Black Stars

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has named former head coach and Borussia Dortmund talent manager Otto Addo as the new head coach of Ghana Black Stars.

According to a statement from the Ghana FA, Addo will take over the Black Stars on a 34-month contract, with the option to extend for a further two years.

The 47-year-old returns to the Ghana national team 15 months after leading the side to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Addo takes over from Chris Hughton who was sacked after the Black Stars’ disappointing group-stage exit at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast.

Addo, who is currently part of the coaching staff at Bundesliga side Borussia Dortmund, impressed the five-person panel during a rigorous interview process.

“Otto was exceptional and was rated highly by the search committee, hence the decision,” Ghana FA president Simeon-Okraku said.

“There were some brilliant individuals among the coaches who applied for the job, so the committee took the pain to interview a chunk of them to pick their thoughts.”

“The committee was overly satisfied with Otto’s performance, for which reason he was recommended to the Executive Council for approval,” Okraku added.

Also, Dortmund announced on X (formerly Twitter): “Borussia Dortmund and talent coach Otto Addo will part ways in the summer as he embarks on his new role as coach for the Ghanaian national team.

“We wish him nothing but the best as he embraces this exciting new chapter in his career!”

This means Addo will take charge of Ghana for this month’s international friendly match with Nigeria, before returning to Germany.

He will then leave the Bundesliga club permanently in May to begin his new role with the four-time African champions.

Addo, who played for Ghana from 1999 to 2006, previously led the Black Stars to victory over the Eagles in the Qatar 2022 World Cup qualifying campaign.

In his initial stint as Black Stars coach, Addo oversaw 12 matches, securing four wins, four draws, and four defeats.

He also guided the team during the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, where they recorded a victory against South Korea but suffered losses to Portugal and Uruguay.