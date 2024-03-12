Black Stars set to name Addo new coach ahead of Super Eagles clash

Reports indicate that the Ghana Football Association (GFA) is set to announce Otto Addo as the new head coach for the Black Stars ahead of their upcoming friendly match against Nigeria’s Super Eagles.

The Super Eagles are scheduled to face Ghana’s Black Stars and the Eagles of Mali in international friendlies on March 22 and 26 respectively, to be held in Morocco.

According to sources from Ghanaian sports outlet Football Ghana, the GFA has offered a long-term contract to the 48-year-old former Borussia Dortmund manager.

Addo is expected to fill the void left by Chris Hughton, who was relieved of his duties following the Black Stars’ disappointing performance at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations, where they were eliminated in the group stage.

During Hughton’s tenure, the Black Stars failed to secure a victory, managing only draws against Egypt and Mozambique while suffering a defeat to Cape Verde, who eventually reached the semi-finals.

Addo previously led the Black Stars to victory over the Eagles in the Qatar 2022 World Cup qualifying campaign.

In his initial stint as Black Stars coach, Addo oversaw 12 matches, securing four wins, four draws, and four defeats. He also guided the team during the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, where they recorded a victory against South Korea but suffered losses to Portugal and Uruguay.

Following the Black Stars’ early exit from the World Cup group stage, Addo returned to his role at Dortmund. However, with the head coach position now vacant, he is expected to be reinstated by the Ghana FA, with an official announcement anticipated on Friday, March 15, 2024.