Access Bank records another successful Lagos City Marathon

This past weekend, one of the most anticipated races of the year – the Access Bank Lagos City Marathon – began at the National Stadium, Surulere and ended at Eko Atlantic City, Victoria Island, Lagos.

This year’s race was organized and executed in line with Access Bank’s vision for providing innovative solutions, with the current realities of the pandemic in perspective. Incorporating both virtual and physical races, measures were put in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Participants for the physical 42km race were reduced from the usual 100,000 to just 300 racers and a 10km race was organized virtually on the FiNerge app.

The 42km version of the Access Bank Lagos City Marathon kicked off in the early hours of the morning as viewers all over the world watched the live stream. The prize for this year’s race for the winners in both male and female categories was a sum of $30,000. Kenyan national, Emmanuel Naibe and Ethopian national, Meseret Dinke, walked home with the winning prizes in both male and female category, while the first and second runners-up won $20,000 and $15,000 respectively. Isitifanus Peter Mahan was the first Nigerian to make it to the finish line and he won a prize of one million naira in recognition of his feat.

The event was graced by the presence of highly esteemed dignitaries including Dr Obafemi Hamzat, Deputy-Governor of Lagos State; Herbert Wigwe, MD/CEO, Access Bank; and Amaechi Okobi, Head-Corporate Communications, Access Bank.

Access Bank continues to prove itself as a pioneer in enhancing the health and well-being of Nigerians by promoting and investing in a culture of health and wellness of body and mind. As the lead sponsor of the event, it has set itself apart as a leader, not just in the provision of innovative financial solutions to its customers but also as a community builder.