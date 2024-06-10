2026 World Cup Qualifier: Super Eagles face must-win clash against Benin

Following three disappointing draws, the Super Eagles of Nigeria are keen to secure their first victory in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers as they face the Cheetahs of Benin Republic at the Felix Houphouet Boigny Stadium in Abidjan on Monday, June 10, 2024.

The Super Eagles arrived in Abidjan, the capital of Côte d’Ivoire, on Sunday and trained on the familiar turf where they played some of their matches during the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations. The preparation is crucial for their encounter against Gernot Rohr’s Benin Republic side.

Nigeria have recorded three successive 1-1 draws in Group C, most recently against South Africa in Uyo. In that match, the Super Eagles conceded a goal in the first half from Themba Zwane but equalized early in the second half through Fisayo Dele-Bashiru.

Currently sitting in fifth place in the six-team Group C after three matches, the Super Eagles know that victory against the Cheetahs is essential to keep their World Cup hopes alive. The tournament will be jointly hosted by Canada, the USA, and Mexico in 2026.

Head coach Finidi George expressed confidence upon arrival in Abidjan and emphasized his team’s focus on securing the three points needed to stay in the race. “We’re very much aware of why we are here and what we have to do. The players want to go to the World Cup and have resolved to give their all in every game,” Finidi said, as quoted by the NFF website.

“We had our opportunities against South Africa on Friday and should have won, but that is gone, and we face another challenge now. We have resolved not to look too far ahead in this race. The essence is to take it one match at a time. Benin Republic is in our front now, and we must deal with that squarely.”

With only three points from their first three matches and facing a Benin Republic team that boasts four points, the Super Eagles need to be at their best. They aim to recreate the success they enjoyed at the Stade Felix Houphouet-Boigny during the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations finals earlier in the year, where they won all three matches played there.

Historically, Nigeria has dominated Benin, winning 13 out of their 16 encounters. The last meeting between the teams was an Africa Cup of Nations qualifier in March 2021, which Nigeria won 1-0 with a late goal from Paul Onuachu.

The Cheetahs, third in the group with four points, hope that Rohr’s knowledge of Nigeria will give them an edge. Rohr managed the Super Eagles from 2016 to 2021.

Gabonese official Pierre Ghislain Atcho will referee Monday’s match, which starts at 4 PM local time (5 PM in Nigeria). Ethiopian officials Temesgin Samuel Atango and Tigle Gizlaw Belachew will serve as assistant referees, with Cameroonian Antoine Max Effa Essouma as the fourth official.

Djamel Haimoudi from Algeria will be the referee assessor, with Burkinabe David Yameogo as the commissioner and Ivorian Atte Claude Elloh as the security officer.